Sugar Spritz reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sugar Spritz.
Sugar Spritz strain effects
Sugar Spritz strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 25% of people say it helps with Pain
Sugar Spritz reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
f........3
September 2, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
This strain is the best thing I’ve ever hit. I hit it once and get high as I’ve ever been. Hit it twice and it’s even better. great citrus lemon taste, very particular. really good body high, great head high everything is awesome. Music is also the best on this, honestly. I’ve vaped a lot of strong strains but this one will always kill them all.
q........n
Yesterday
Creative
Happy
Uplifted
Dry eyes
its pretty good, not the best tho, definitely something i would smoke before doing work to focus up and be smart😭
d........b
October 27, 2024
Aroused
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Flower smokes well, energizing and silly vibes with a strong dash of arousal. Highlyyy recommend.
e........2
November 5, 2024
Hungry
Relaxed
This strain is one of the best strains i’ve had this year, the high is pretty good nice tingle in the body and make sure to have food because this gets you hungry af other than that this strain is nice and does a good job when it comes to how high you wanna get.