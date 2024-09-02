stock photo similar to Sugar Spritz
SativaTHC 27%CBD —
Sugar Spritz
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Helps with:
Sugar Spritz effects are mostly energizing.
Sugar Spritz potency is higher THC than average.
Sugar Spritz is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Lemon Bean and Sugar Daddy. Sugar Spritz is 27% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Cresco, the average price of Sugar Spritz typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Sugar Spritz’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sugar Spritz, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Sugar Spritz strain effects
Sugar Spritz strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 25% of people say it helps with Pain
Sugar Spritz strain reviews4
f........3
September 2, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
q........n
Yesterday
Creative
Happy
Uplifted
Dry eyes
d........b
October 27, 2024
Aroused
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly