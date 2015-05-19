Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Idk if it's just me, but I get a green tea vibe from this strain, from smell to taste. But it was pretty good, didn't really do anything for body pains but it made just a regular chill sesh with my team overly hilarious
This is a very deceiving strain, it reminds me of a strong citrus green tea that lures you in with its mild profile and subtle come up but 3 cups in your ears are ringing with a full blown caffeine buzz stronger than a coffee. This strain does the same thing luring you in with its summertime breeze...
This strain has the back of my head really high and the front is clear focused and in love with this summer time squeeze. Buying it for the first time it looked and smelled average. Smoking it its way above average so I am sure I am way deep into this one.
It's effortless because it comes on right...