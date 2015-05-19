ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Summertime Squeeze reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Summertime Squeeze.

Reviews

8

Avatar for TheWZAd
Member since 2018
I don't usually feel very active while smoking, but this strain was pretty good for focus and energy. It was a lot of fun to smoke. Good gaming strain.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticHappyUplifted
Avatar for blxckmale
Member since 2016
Idk if it's just me, but I get a green tea vibe from this strain, from smell to taste. But it was pretty good, didn't really do anything for body pains but it made just a regular chill sesh with my team overly hilarious
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeGigglyHappyTalkative
Avatar for lemonhaze
Member since 2014
This is a very deceiving strain, it reminds me of a strong citrus green tea that lures you in with its mild profile and subtle come up but 3 cups in your ears are ringing with a full blown caffeine buzz stronger than a coffee. This strain does the same thing luring you in with its summertime breeze...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeFocusedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for StellarStoner
Member since 2015
This strain has the back of my head really high and the front is clear focused and in love with this summer time squeeze. Buying it for the first time it looked and smelled average. Smoking it its way above average so I am sure I am way deep into this one. It's effortless because it comes on right...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedFocused
Photos

User uploaded image of Summertime Squeeze
Avatar for drivebyshooting
Member since 2016
IT ve Made me so fucking high
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for aficionado420
Member since 2015
Awesome strain. If you wanna be high and energetic. This is a must try strain. Try hitting it in bong. You'll be out. Definitely a recommended Sativa.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for cpdankdaddy
Member since 2015
ZeroWe mon kg gusher refer
Read full review
Reported
feelings