Sun Cake reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sun Cake.

Sun Cake strain effects

Reported by 23 real people like you

Feelings

Creative

Tingly

Euphoric

Sun Cake strain helps with

  • Depression
    35% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    25% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    25% of people say it helps with Anxiety

October 11, 2022
Sun Cake is a rare indica dominant hybrid strain created through crossing Sunset Sherbet with Wedding Cake. The high begins with a cerebral uplift, catapulting your mind into a euphoric state of happiness and calm. The mind stays alert and creative, while the body slips deeper into a state of total relaxation as body aches & pains dissolve away. Sun Cake has a pungent, earthy, & sweet flavor profile, a perfect mix of it's 2 parent strains. This strain produces very dense, oily buds that will leave your fingers sticky after breaking up a nug. Sun Cake's effects make it a perfect strain for treating conditions like stress, chronic pain, depression, and lack of appetite. A perfect mix of body relaxation with a mental uplift, Sun Cake is a great choice for patients dealing with chronic pain or those looking for a relaxing night on the couch.
9 people found this helpful
July 16, 2022
This delightful new strain is a cross between wedding cake and sunset sherbet. Be prepared to cough, as it has a very oily and burly smoke to it. It tastes piney and earthy on in inhale and you pick up slight fruity notes. The buzz I find is perfect for any time of day, so long as you want to be relaxed while doing what you do. Very heady, especially around the eyes and for head, great body high as well. I give this strain 9of 10 stars.
6 people found this helpful
May 1, 2022
Strong body high and a mild head high. Note: I smoked a very small amount
4 people found this helpful
July 17, 2023
Tastes like a sugary cake with some earth. Not super lemony like wedding cake and leans more gelato/sherberty. Extremely stoning, the high of a small dab of rosin is very potent (first smoke of the day might be contributing).
3 people found this helpful
February 29, 2024
The body high feels good. Mentally I do not like this. I got paranoid and social anxiety. It heightened any worries. It gets me lost in what I’m doing. Mind is Energetic and body was heavy , lazy. I’m an everyday smoker for reference. I will not buy again.
2 people found this helpful
June 9, 2022
Sweet but earthy tastes like the sweetest dandelion of the season. Very nice relaxing yet giddy high, def will feel happy,relaxed barely any paranoia unless you smoke a good 2 blunts in one sitting. But my tolerance is pretty high and normally I need 2 blunts to get me at an okay state but a half of of a blunt gets me wrecked on this stuff. Def recommend if you suffer from anxiety n depression. Def makes you wanna go on a walk or just sit in the yard n relax.
2 people found this helpful
March 27, 2022
A friend came to town from San Diego brought me some Sun Cake. Very earthy fruity smell. Small sticky buds. Great taste with a peppery after taste on the tongue. Like any true Indica you get a very Cerbal heady high. Very chill and relaxing. Top notch buds.
2 people found this helpful
December 8, 2022
Really quick hitter. Once you exhale be ready. The onset of the effects can be overwhelming at first but minutes later you are wired for sound. Great for gaming or the start of a new art project.
1 person found this helpful

