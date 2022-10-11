This delightful new strain is a cross between wedding cake and sunset sherbet. Be prepared to cough, as it has a very oily and burly smoke to it. It tastes piney and earthy on in inhale and you pick up slight fruity notes. The buzz I find is perfect for any time of day, so long as you want to be relaxed while doing what you do. Very heady, especially around the eyes and for head, great body high as well. I give this strain 9of 10 stars.