HybridTHC 20%CBG 1%

Sun Cake

Sun Cake is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sherbet and Wedding Cake. Sun Cake is 20% THC and 1% CBG, making this strain an ideal choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Sun Cake effects include tingly, talkative, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Sun Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with lack of appetite, insomnia, and depression. Bred by SF Cultivators, Sun Cake features flavors like chemical, earthy, and pepper. The dominant terpene of this strain is pinene. The average price of Sun Cake typically ranges from $30–$55. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sun Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Sun Cake strain effects

Feelings

Creative

Tingly

Euphoric

Sun Cake strain helps with

  • Depression
    35% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    25% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Sun Cake strain reviews23

October 11, 2022
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Sun Cake is a rare indica dominant hybrid strain created through crossing Sunset Sherbet with Wedding Cake. The high begins with a cerebral uplift, catapulting your mind into a euphoric state of happiness and calm. The mind stays alert and creative, while the body slips deeper into a state of total relaxation as body aches & pains dissolve away. Sun Cake has a pungent, earthy, & sweet flavor profile, a perfect mix of it's 2 parent strains. This strain produces very dense, oily buds that will leave your fingers sticky after breaking up a nug. Sun Cake's effects make it a perfect strain for treating conditions like stress, chronic pain, depression, and lack of appetite. A perfect mix of body relaxation with a mental uplift, Sun Cake is a great choice for patients dealing with chronic pain or those looking for a relaxing night on the couch.
9 people found this helpful
July 16, 2022
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Hungry
This delightful new strain is a cross between wedding cake and sunset sherbet. Be prepared to cough, as it has a very oily and burly smoke to it. It tastes piney and earthy on in inhale and you pick up slight fruity notes. The buzz I find is perfect for any time of day, so long as you want to be relaxed while doing what you do. Very heady, especially around the eyes and for head, great body high as well. I give this strain 9of 10 stars.
6 people found this helpful
May 1, 2022
Loading...Happy
Loading...Tingly
Strong body high and a mild head high. Note: I smoked a very small amount
4 people found this helpful
