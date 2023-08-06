Sunday Driver reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sunday Driver.
Sunday Driver strain effects
Sunday Driver strain helps with
- 11% of people say it helps with Depression
- 11% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 11% of people say it helps with Pain
Sunday Driver reviews
j........s
August 6, 2023
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Very smooth smoke, not harsh on throat. Hint of vanilla to smell and taste, nice white ash and resin ring. 8/10 would smoke again
d........m
September 27, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Real great high for experienced smokers. 10/10 would recommend
s........4
March 26, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
8/10 Hits fast, maybe a little too strong but it’s okay and causes a funny feeling and a tingly vibes. I can handle the high but smokers who start to smoke could be overwhelmed but a regular smoker can deal with and Enjoy it.
i........n
April 10, 2024
Energetic
Focused
Hungry
Sleepy
This strain is good for outdoor walks and focusing on things you need to get done. i really liked this strain a lot but the only downside side is it gave me headaches and made me feel tingly other then that it was a good strain❤️
p........2
February 29, 2024
Energetic
Anxious
Dry mouth
Headache
This flower will have you FOCUSED! A bit harsh on my lungs but I’m also not the biggest stoner so maybe that’s why? It kicks in extremely fast so it may cause a bit of paranoia but it goes away quickly. My only con is I get a headache everytime I smoke this.
c........9
December 31, 2023
Energetic
Happy
Relaxed
Very good aroma, taste of vanilla is not over the top. 9/10
s........1
October 15, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Love it great for time with a lover or relaxing. Euphoric effect. Will buy this again