Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sunday Driver.

Sunday Driver strain effects

Reported by 9 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Focused

Euphoric

Sunday Driver strain helps with

  • Depression
    11% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Headaches
    11% of people say it helps with Headaches
  • Pain
    11% of people say it helps with Pain

August 6, 2023
Very smooth smoke, not harsh on throat. Hint of vanilla to smell and taste, nice white ash and resin ring. 8/10 would smoke again
6 people found this helpful
September 27, 2023
Real great high for experienced smokers. 10/10 would recommend
4 people found this helpful
March 26, 2024
8/10 Hits fast, maybe a little too strong but it’s okay and causes a funny feeling and a tingly vibes. I can handle the high but smokers who start to smoke could be overwhelmed but a regular smoker can deal with and Enjoy it.
1 person found this helpful
April 10, 2024
This strain is good for outdoor walks and focusing on things you need to get done. i really liked this strain a lot but the only downside side is it gave me headaches and made me feel tingly other then that it was a good strain❤️
1 person found this helpful
February 29, 2024
This flower will have you FOCUSED! A bit harsh on my lungs but I’m also not the biggest stoner so maybe that’s why? It kicks in extremely fast so it may cause a bit of paranoia but it goes away quickly. My only con is I get a headache everytime I smoke this.
1 person found this helpful
December 31, 2023
Very good aroma, taste of vanilla is not over the top. 9/10
1 person found this helpful
October 15, 2024
Love it great for time with a lover or relaxing. Euphoric effect. Will buy this again

