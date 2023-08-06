stock photo similar to Sunday Driver
HybridTHC 23%CBG 1%

Sunday Driver

Sunday Driver is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between FPOG and Grape Pie. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Sunday Driver, also known as Sundae Driver, is a balanced strain that delivers a mellow and creamy high that can be enjoyed by both indica and sativa lovers. Its buds are light green and purple with a thick layer of trichomes that give it a sugary appearance. Sunday Driver is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Sunday Driver effects include feeling giggly, happy, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Sunday Driver when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression. Bred by Cannarado Genetics, Sunday Driver features flavors like grape, vanilla, and berry. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Sunday Driver typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Sunday Driver is a fast-flowering strain that produces medium-sized buds with a fruity and tropical aroma that reminds you of the popular juice drink of the same name. It has a flowering time of 8-9 weeks and can be grown indoors or outdoors in mild climates. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sunday Driver, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Sunday Driver strain reviews

August 6, 2023
Loading...Happy
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
Very smooth smoke, not harsh on throat. Hint of vanilla to smell and taste, nice white ash and resin ring. 8/10 would smoke again
6 people found this helpful
September 27, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Loading...Relaxed
Real great high for experienced smokers. 10/10 would recommend
4 people found this helpful
February 29, 2024
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Anxious
Loading...Dry mouth
Loading...Headache
This flower will have you FOCUSED! A bit harsh on my lungs but I’m also not the biggest stoner so maybe that’s why? It kicks in extremely fast so it may cause a bit of paranoia but it goes away quickly. My only con is I get a headache everytime I smoke this.
1 person found this helpful
Read all reviews

