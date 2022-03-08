Sunset Gelato
SGo
Hybrid
Creative
Euphoric
Hungry
Pear
Tree fruit
Pine
Sunset Gelato effects are mostly energizing.
Sunset Gelato is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel creative, euphoric, and hungry. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Sunset Gelato, before let us know! Leave a review.
Sunset Gelato strain effects
Reported by 41 real people like you
Sunset Gelato strain flavors
Sunset Gelato strain helps with
- 46% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 19% of people say it helps with Depression
- 19% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Sunset Gelato strain reviews(41)
