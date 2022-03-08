Sunset Gelato reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sunset Gelato.
Sunset Gelato strain effects
Reported by 41 real people like you
Sunset Gelato strain flavors
Sunset Gelato strain helps with
- 46% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 19% of people say it helps with Depression
- 19% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
K........8
March 8, 2022
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Y’all. Before smoking this, I wasn’t hungry. After smoking this I had 3 donuts, 2 empty ice cream cones because I was too baked to scoop it, however it was awesome, and I had my husband make me 4 eggs waffles while I was falling asleep. The munchies TAKE OVER. Worth it. Best sleep I’ve gotten in weeks.
e........0
July 22, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
It's a potent strain that starts off with a strong euphoric head high that is energizing and creative then after an hour or so it's starts to calm down into a more lazy high
m........1
July 13, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
I like it but they should change the name to “controversial feelings”
l........4
August 1, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
It made me very oddly horny
G........l
August 12, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Tingly
Light green frosty buds, very potent strong smelling strain. Has me very high at the moment.
A........s
September 15, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Hungry
it Was from big chief
r........3
April 4, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
It had a fruity, piney taste. A good, in my opinion, a lively talkative energetic high that turned into the worst case of the munchies in history lol I'd love to get this stain in flower form. Good strain, my kind of high. I have Crohn's disease and it also seemed to relax all the muscles in and around my stomach and my whole body at that after a while. I look forward to smoking this strain again
R........a
November 23, 2022
Creative
Focused
This strain is potent, it has a fruity flavor like pear, it's also a little creamy, the hits are balanced and strong and can sometimes make you feeling like fainting after a few hits!! Beware!! Perfect summer strain!!