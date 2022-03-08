It had a fruity, piney taste. A good, in my opinion, a lively talkative energetic high that turned into the worst case of the munchies in history lol I'd love to get this stain in flower form. Good strain, my kind of high. I have Crohn's disease and it also seemed to relax all the muscles in and around my stomach and my whole body at that after a while. I look forward to smoking this strain again