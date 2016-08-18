ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sunshine #4 reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sunshine #4.

40 people reported 333 effects
Uplifted 67%
Happy 62%
Relaxed 60%
Euphoric 55%
Talkative 37%
Stress 45%
Pain 45%
Depression 35%
Muscle spasms 25%
Headaches 25%
Dry mouth 17%
Dry eyes 10%
Anxious 2%
Paranoid 2%

Avatar for blakeinc
Member since 2014
This strain was potent and made me feel very euphoric. I sparked up in my bed last night and felt like I was on a cloud. My mind was clear and my mood was talkative and focused. I would definitely buy again, big buds for big blunts.
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for Garizard
Member since 2017
Welp, after all these years, I finally found a good yield and was able to try this strain. I have come to the conclusion that it takes the best qualities from both indica and sativa. It's potent and making me happy as a clam right now. New favorite strain and I don't say that often.
EnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for Samoas
Member since 2017
Hard to be sad with this strain. Makes me very very happy
Avatar for pammy388
Member since 2018
Yes, tried this yesterday, and wow, kept my back pain to a minimum as I enjoyed dinner and then WINNING at Trivia too at my local hangout! Like a fresh back to the old me again. Gonna keep this one handy as I can!
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyRelaxed
Avatar for HappyHaley719
Member since 2019
Great smoke and a fun plant to grow. Beautiful buds.
EuphoricFocusedHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for StealthStoner
Member since 2019
Just picked up a cart of this and waked &amp; baked this morning. It is wonderful. Immediate relaxation &amp; chill feeling, yet focused. It does taste like lemon pledge cleaner, which isn’t as bad as it sounds. Curious to see how it shifts throughout the morning. Worthwhile purchase.
FocusedRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for USMCSniper
Member since 2018
Me and my wife actually took this strain on our honeymoon and were thankful we did. What a great uplifting high! It seems to slowly fade into a full relaxation. You never feel out of control, despite the fact that it is a really strong strain. Fast forward a year later and what strain did we want t...
EuphoricGigglyHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for DeathstarWTF
Member since 2019
Phenomenal sativa taste like fresh orange juice/mimosa killer uplifting high perfect for exploring, gaming, or anything. Smells great taste great smokes good. This is now one of my most favorite sativa doms!
