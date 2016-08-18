ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.9 60 reviews

Sunshine #4

Sunshine #4

Sunshine #4 is an award-winning hybrid bred by Bodhi Seeds. This blend of Chemdawg 4 and Sunshine Daydream genetics took the prize for Best Hybrid Flower at the 2015 High Times Medical Cup in Michigan.

40 people reported 333 effects
Uplifted 67%
Happy 62%
Relaxed 60%
Euphoric 55%
Talkative 37%
Stress 45%
Pain 45%
Depression 35%
Muscle spasms 25%
Headaches 25%
Dry mouth 17%
Dry eyes 10%
Anxious 2%
Paranoid 2%

Lineage

First strain parent
Sunshine Daydream
parent
Second strain parent
Chemdog 4
parent
Strain
Sunshine #4

