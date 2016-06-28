ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Sunshine
  4. Reviews

Sunshine reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sunshine.

Effects

Show all

48 people reported 377 effects
Happy 83%
Uplifted 77%
Energetic 56%
Creative 52%
Euphoric 52%
Depression 35%
Stress 31%
Anxiety 25%
Fatigue 12%
Pain 12%
Dry mouth 18%
Dry eyes 14%
Anxious 8%
Dizzy 8%
Headache 2%

Reviews

73

Avatar for WillowyUser4
Member since 2018
yo bro i just smoked a 0.145 joint and it got me super stoned, I make a sunshine hash joint, I took the bong and the pipe too, lol, best strain bro
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for robcm1971
Member since 2016
I didn't think I could love again, Sunshine proved me wrong...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for robb777
Member since 2018
Sunshine is indeed every its name implies - warm, calming and purely comforting. It's a blissful blend of euphoria and calm.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for douggyfresh420
Member since 2019
Being from the Northeast part of the country sativa strains have been somewhat of a rare commodity. Most of what Ive been accused to is indicas or strong indica dominant hybrids. Since Ohio has legalized for medical ive decided to start experimenting with Sativa strains. Sunset Lime is my first offi...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
write a review

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Sunshine
User uploaded image of Sunshine
User uploaded image of Sunshine
User uploaded image of Sunshine
User uploaded image of Sunshine
Avatar for Dragoness
Member since 2015
I absolutely love this strain! It was pretty popular last year but it is harder to find today. This strain truly lives up to its name and hype. It might be pouring outside but with this strain it is all sunshine in your reality. Truly warm and uplifting!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for ZenKitten
Member since 2019
Love this strain! Makes me feel like I'm making love to the universe. Can't stop smiling!?
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Natedogg-16
Member since 2019
Very good but very stemey
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Amy94
Member since 2019
Makes me very happy and talkative! Love the high!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyTalkative