We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Being from the Northeast part of the country sativa strains have been somewhat of a rare commodity. Most of what Ive been accused to is indicas or strong indica dominant hybrids. Since Ohio has legalized for medical ive decided to start experimenting with Sativa strains. Sunset Lime is my first offi...
I absolutely love this strain! It was pretty popular last year but it is harder to find today. This strain truly lives up to its name and hype. It might be pouring outside but with this strain it is all sunshine in your reality. Truly warm and uplifting!