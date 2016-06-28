- Herbal
- Citrus
- Peppery
Sunshine is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain. With a name like Sunshine, you could probably guess that this sativa promises blissful, happy, uplifted effects even on rainy, dark days. The sweet fruity and citrus flavors run with Sunshine’s tropical theme, taking you to a warm place where pain, nausea, and appetite loss don’t exist.
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
