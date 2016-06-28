ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Sunshine
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Sunshine

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Sativa

4.7 73 reviews

Sunshine

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Citrus
Peppery

Calculated from 6 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 73 reviews

Sunshine
  • Herbal
  • Citrus
  • Peppery

Sunshine is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain. With a name like Sunshine, you could probably guess that this sativa promises blissful, happy, uplifted effects even on rainy, dark days. The sweet fruity and citrus flavors run with Sunshine’s tropical theme, taking you to a warm place where pain, nausea, and appetite loss don’t exist.  

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

48 people reported 377 effects
Happy 83%
Uplifted 77%
Energetic 56%
Creative 52%
Euphoric 52%
Depression 35%
Stress 31%
Anxiety 25%
Fatigue 12%
Pain 12%
Dry mouth 18%
Dry eyes 14%
Anxious 8%
Dizzy 8%
Headache 2%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

73

more reviews
write a review

Find Sunshine nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Sunshine nearby.

Similar strains

Leafly flower for White Fire OG
White Fire OG
More limoneneLeafly flower for Fruit Punch
Fruit Punch
More caryophylleneLeafly flower for Tangerine Dream
Tangerine Dream
More myrceneLeafly flower for Cinderella 99
Cinderella 99
More caryophylleneLeafly flower for Liberty Haze
Liberty Haze
More limoneneLeafly flower for NYC Diesel
NYC Diesel
More euphoricLeafly flower for Lemon Skunk
Lemon Skunk
More euphoricLeafly flower for Amnesia Haze
Amnesia Haze
More CBG
search by similar

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Sunshine
User uploaded image of Sunshine
User uploaded image of Sunshine
User uploaded image of Sunshine
User uploaded image of Sunshine

Products with Sunshine

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Sunshine nearby.