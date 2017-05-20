Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Supa Don is one of if not my favorite strain due to the smoothness, flavor and wonderfully focused effect. The terpenes are strong and heady. I grew 'the don' last summer and it too is one of my favorites and very similar to the supa don. If you are looking for something that is easy on the airwa...
Supa Don is by far one of my favorites! It provides me with a great physical body high without making me feel anti-social. Although it is Sativa dominant, I enjoy this strain in the evening to wind down. It smells great, tastes good, and always does the trick to lift my mood. Melt away a stressful d...