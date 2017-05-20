ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Supa Don
  4. Reviews

Supa Don reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Supa Don.

Reviews

8

Avatar for LadyFaithL
Member since 2016
Nice smooth ride up, and wow is it an up! Kept me stable and happy for hours.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticFocusedHappy
Avatar for AmandaLePanda
Member since 2016
Great daytime high! Has become one of my favorite strains of late.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticFocusedHappy
Avatar for DeanOG
Member since 2016
Supa Don is one of if not my favorite strain due to the smoothness, flavor and wonderfully focused effect. The terpenes are strong and heady. I grew 'the don' last summer and it too is one of my favorites and very similar to the supa don. If you are looking for something that is easy on the airwa...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for jsuz7090
Member since 2015
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedGigglyHappyUplifted
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of Supa DonUser uploaded image of Supa Don
Avatar for jsuz7090
Member since 2015
awesome heady high... love to get it at local dispensery
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for emmmwy52
Member since 2016
Best high I've ever had.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Bennx131
Member since 2015
Head high when you smoke that you are not relaxed!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticGiggly
Avatar for RachaelH
Member since 2015
Supa Don is by far one of my favorites! It provides me with a great physical body high without making me feel anti-social. Although it is Sativa dominant, I enjoy this strain in the evening to wind down. It smells great, tastes good, and always does the trick to lift my mood. Melt away a stressful d...
Read full review
Reported
feelings