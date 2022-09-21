Supa Durban reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Supa Durban.
Supa Durban strain effects
Supa Durban strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
v........c
September 21, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
VERY TASTY! I only got a gram to try it and already know I’m going back for more tomorrow. Mine came from Deep Creek Gardens in Oregon. Nice cerebral high and very relaxing.
e........t
April 11, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
this reminds me of the old school J1 strain, straight fire. great tasting but the high is really nice and chill