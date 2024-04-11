Supa Durban
HybridTHC 22%CBG 2%
Supa Durban
SDu
Hybrid
Energetic
Creative
Euphoric
Sweet
Flowery
Terpinolene
Ocimene
Myrcene
Supa Durban effects are mostly energizing.
Supa Durban potency is higher THC than average.
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Supa Durban is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Durban Poison and Silver Haze. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, creative, and euphoric. Supa Durban has 22% THC and 2% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is terpinolene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Supa Durban, before let us know! Leave a review.
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Supa Durban strain reviews(3)
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e........t
April 11, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
this reminds me of the old school J1 strain, straight fire. great tasting but the high is really nice and chill
v........c
September 21, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
VERY TASTY! I only got a gram to try it and already know I’m going back for more tomorrow. Mine came from Deep Creek Gardens in Oregon. Nice cerebral high and very relaxing.