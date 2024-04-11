Supa Durban is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Durban Poison and Silver Haze. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, creative, and euphoric. Supa Durban has 22% THC and 2% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is terpinolene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Supa Durban, before let us know! Leave a review.