Super Candy strain effects

Reported by 9 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Creative

Euphoric

Super Candy strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    66% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    55% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    44% of people say it helps with Stress

February 2, 2024
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
I really like it, great high if you’re a true smoker. !
4 people found this helpful
May 11, 2024
Hungry
Relaxed
Very smooth smoking experience. My appetite is usually pretty nonexistent. Before I even finished the j, I started feeling hungry. I’m relaxed. I was experiencing some pain before and it has dialed back substantially. Also feeling more alert, like I can focus. Definitely recommend for folks dealing with pain, ADHD, depression, lack of appetite, and anxiety.
4 people found this helpful
February 29, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Sweet and hazey smell, looks great as well you can taste the sweetness straight away but not like skittlez this one is a decent mixture of sweet and haze
3 people found this helpful
July 17, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Nice, smooth and tasty. Gives off a euphoric feeling, relaxing but yet somewhat a good time if you're gonna interact with others. This is a good party strain, puts you in a that euphoric feeling but not too harsh of a high, may relax you but it will put you in that happy place.
Today
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
stunning smoke in love with this strain. Tastes and smells heavenly.
April 13, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
I have ptsd this strain helps with Depression and anxiety. Taste similar to Blue Dreams to me. I would buy this strain again wich I like Candy Kush anyway
April 17, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
This was my first time trying “Don merfos” Super candy and I highly recommend.. Very smooth 😮‍💨 and has a bit of a sweet flavor 🍭 .. gives a uplifting feeling and I caught a few creative ideas as well
April 3, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Hungry
I think that super candy is a great strain if you like to focus, it won’t put you to sleep by all means lovely flavor great terps and overall clean high if you have anxiety, joint pain or need something to give you an appetite this one for you 👍💪🏾

