HybridTHC 20%CBD

Super Candy

Super Candy is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Candy Kush and Super Silver Haze. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Super Candy is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Super Candy typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Super Candy’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Super Candy, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Super Candy strain effects

Reported by 9 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Creative

Euphoric

Super Candy strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    66% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    55% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    44% of people say it helps with Stress
Super Candy strain reviews9

May 11, 2024
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
Very smooth smoking experience. My appetite is usually pretty nonexistent. Before I even finished the j, I started feeling hungry. I’m relaxed. I was experiencing some pain before and it has dialed back substantially. Also feeling more alert, like I can focus. Definitely recommend for folks dealing with pain, ADHD, depression, lack of appetite, and anxiety.
4 people found this helpful
February 2, 2024
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Tingly
I really like it, great high if you’re a true smoker. !
4 people found this helpful
February 29, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Sweet and hazey smell, looks great as well you can taste the sweetness straight away but not like skittlez this one is a decent mixture of sweet and haze
3 people found this helpful
Strain spotlight

Super Candy strain genetics