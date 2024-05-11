stock photo similar to Super Candy
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Super Candy
Super Candy is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Candy Kush and Super Silver Haze. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Super Candy is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Super Candy typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Super Candy’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Super Candy, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Super Candy strain effects
Super Candy strain flavors
Super Candy strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 55% of people say it helps with Depression
- 44% of people say it helps with Stress
Super Candy strain reviews9
c........7
May 11, 2024
Hungry
Relaxed
B........2
February 2, 2024
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
2........d
February 29, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed