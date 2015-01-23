ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Super Cheese reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Super Cheese.

Effects

22 people reported 134 effects
Euphoric 63%
Relaxed 59%
Hungry 40%
Uplifted 36%
Happy 31%
Anxiety 27%
Insomnia 18%
Pain 18%
Stress 13%
Headaches 13%
Dry mouth 27%
Dizzy 9%
Anxious 4%
Paranoid 4%

Reviews

36

Avatar for Guttazfury3
Member since 2018
I'm fairly new to game and was suggested this by a friend. Did not disappoint at all! Really relaxed high but not over powering to where I was stuck and couldn't do anything. Looking forward to smoking it again.
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Dank_Potent
Member since 2018
The best strain I've ever smoked. Straight 5 stars. Damn man. I was so fucking hungry.
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungryTingly
Avatar for JasonDragon
Member since 2018
First hits make the best first impression. And this strain makes a subtle yet illusion impression. I would advise ensuring you're in you're "Happy Place" before trying this strain for the first time as you might be hit with an overwhelming head high which could result in paranoia or anxiousness. How...
Reported
feelings
Euphoric
Avatar for lunahexen
Member since 2018
If you're looking for something to relax you, Super Cheese will hit the right notes. Very relaxing and calming high, made me rather sleepy.
Reported
feelings
HungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for DankkHigh
Member since 2018
Damn! Best morherfuckin’ high ever. Eyes droop down to your balls. I’d say this is probably my favorite strain of Kush. Great for pain. Saw some weird shit too. And I’ve never been more paranoid 😂 Highly recommend this!!!
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Alpha82
Member since 2017
I suffer from ADHD and found that this strain does not work well with my condition.
Reported
feelings
Tingly
Avatar for KingDrevor17
Member since 2017
A Strain with Homogeneous Energy Symptoms . Invested Head High with a Relaxed Body. Will definitely use for business ventures. Food also Taste great with the influence of this Strain.
Reported
feelings
Avatar for smoke4daze
Member since 2017
Amazing. One of my favourite cheese strains, massive fan of cheeses. Really strong body high great for a relaxing smoke watching a film etc, really droops the eyes and nice subtle head high. Really bright green appearance when ground up slightly darker when you look at the nugs, grinds up huge. Grea...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy