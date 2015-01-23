We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Euphoric 63%
Relaxed 59%
Hungry 40%
Uplifted 36%
Happy 31%
Anxiety 27%
Insomnia 18%
Pain 18%
Stress 13%
Headaches 13%
Dry mouth 27%
Dizzy 9%
Anxious 4%
Paranoid 4%
Reviews
36
Guttazfury3
Member since 2018
I'm fairly new to game and was suggested this by a friend. Did not disappoint at all! Really relaxed high but not over powering to where I was stuck and couldn't do anything. Looking forward to smoking it again.
First hits make the best first impression. And this strain makes a subtle yet illusion impression. I would advise ensuring you're in you're "Happy Place" before trying this strain for the first time as you might be hit with an overwhelming head high which could result in paranoia or anxiousness. How...
Damn! Best morherfuckin’ high ever. Eyes droop down to your balls. I’d say this is probably my favorite strain of Kush. Great for pain. Saw some weird shit too. And I’ve never been more paranoid 😂 Highly recommend this!!!
Amazing. One of my favourite cheese strains, massive fan of cheeses. Really strong body high great for a relaxing smoke watching a film etc, really droops the eyes and nice subtle head high. Really bright green appearance when ground up slightly darker when you look at the nugs, grinds up huge. Grea...