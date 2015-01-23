Super Cheese, bred by Positronics, is a throwback to the old school strains that filled the coffee shops of Amsterdam in the late 1980s. Super Cheese was created through inbreeding, crossing Cheese genetics with another select phenotype believed to be Exodus Cheese. The aroma of this indica-dominant hybrid is a mix of skunky musk and a pungent blue cheese funk that has become synonymous with Cheese varieties. The flavor is a strong, smooth blend of bittersweet herbs and cream, like an earthy buttermilk.
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.
