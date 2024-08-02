Super Cherry reviews
9........8
August 2, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
I’m currently cleaning out my house and smoking this makes it so much easier gives me the energy to do so it’s a good head high
C........3
November 14, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Focused
Giggly
This strain slaps you in the soul and the soles , Instead of a head high I felt a tingle start at the base of my toes and work it’s way up my body . I had a simple meal of butter rice with canned chicken , yet it was the best chicken rice ever lol. And music was even smoother 10/10 recommend
O........Z
January 25, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Super Cherry a super lime green with red /orange hairs smelled very piney and smoked slow in an organic raw manually rolled joint. The first taste was a great burning sensation in the nostrils and a dark piney savory taste, maybe slinky? The ash was also white semi black.
M........4
Yesterday
Creative
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
when your mind is racing, this is the strain you want to go to. smoke too much you might become a little too mellow, not in a bad way either. this strain will help your process of thinking and helps with mood stabilities.