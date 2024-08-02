stock photo similar to Super Cherry
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Super Cherry
aka Super Cherries
Super Cherry is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parent strains. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Super Cherry is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Super Cherry typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Super Cherry’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Super Cherry, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Super Cherry strain effects
Super Cherry strain reviews4
9........8
August 2, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
C........3
November 14, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Focused
Giggly
O........Z
January 25, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric