Super Cookies
HybridTHC 20%CBG 1%
Super Cookies
SCk
Hybrid
Hungry
Happy
Relaxed
Earthy
Sweet
Caryophyllene
Humulene
Limonene
Super Cookies effects are mostly calming.
Super Cookies potency is higher THC than average.
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Super Cookies is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel hungry, happy, and relaxed. Super Cookies has 20% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Super Cookies, before let us know! Leave a review.
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Super Cookies strain reviews(3)
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b........a
September 21, 2024
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Delicious and nutritious
k........3
February 19, 2022
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tingly
The taste is hard to really explain it’s a little bitter but at the same time kinda fruity. Definitely one of a kind
t........m
December 16, 2021
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
I like that it definitely relieved my pain. And definitely is Mello. I would definitely recommend trying it if you haven't