Super Cookies reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Super Cookies.
Super Cookies strain effects
Super Cookies reviews
b........a
September 21, 2024
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Delicious and nutritious
k........3
February 19, 2022
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tingly
The taste is hard to really explain it’s a little bitter but at the same time kinda fruity. Definitely one of a kind
t........m
December 16, 2021
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
I like that it definitely relieved my pain. And definitely is Mello. I would definitely recommend trying it if you haven't