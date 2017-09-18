Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
SUPP SUUPPP SUPER GLUE.. i smoke two joints when I wake up ... and then I smoke two more ... I’m so high off that chronic sh!t that I bumped my head on a helicopter and I’m not knowing what to tell my DR.. I AM HIGHLY MEDICATED..
This is a pretty solid strain. It's very similar to gorilla glue #4 in my opinion. Has a fuel/diesel smell to it and bit of that gorilla glue scent. Taste is on point with the smell and effects are pretty heavy hitting, this strain isn't for amateurs. Solid strain nonetheless 4/5 would buy again.
Pretty good sativa. I was pretty anxious and upset before I smoked this out of my bong but I actually felt way better after I took some hits from this. Made me relaxed, spacey and a little dizzy. Try it for sure!