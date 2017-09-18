ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for tclow
Member since 2019
This strain hit like a tornado- ripped into my brain with zero warning, shook some shit up, and then disappeared into the night. 5 stars for Super G by Gas Cannabis. Vaped on a Davinci IQ, 27%.
Avatar for MadameGreen3988
Member since 2017
The perfect Sativa. Perfect.
Avatar for Mellie420
Member since 2013
SUPP SUUPPP SUPER GLUE.. i smoke two joints when I wake up ... and then I smoke two more ... I’m so high off that chronic sh!t that I bumped my head on a helicopter and I’m not knowing what to tell my DR.. I AM HIGHLY MEDICATED..
Avatar for HighTendenciezzz
Member since 2015
This is a pretty solid strain. It's very similar to gorilla glue #4 in my opinion. Has a fuel/diesel smell to it and bit of that gorilla glue scent. Taste is on point with the smell and effects are pretty heavy hitting, this strain isn't for amateurs. Solid strain nonetheless 4/5 would buy again.
Avatar for stonergirl4
Member since 2017
Pretty good sativa. I was pretty anxious and upset before I smoked this out of my bong but I actually felt way better after I took some hits from this. Made me relaxed, spacey and a little dizzy. Try it for sure!
Avatar for sbarebo
Member since 2016
Great relaxing sativa. Excellent haze and pleasant and sweet to taste while maintaining a pleasurable herb flavor.
Avatar for TheIronLung718
Member since 2014
Super G is super me nice sativa effect.. it's a upper I can hang out and smoke a zip not even know great taste 🔥 strain and new-G NYC 👌🏼
Avatar for surfingramps
Member since 2016
Ok, so I vaped this chronic and was instantly consumed with paranoia. Dry mouth, red eyes, disfunctional overall. Thought I was going down Sativa lane but ended up on Indica Blvd. weird!
