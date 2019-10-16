ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Super Jack reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Super Jack.

Effects

140 people reported 1109 effects
Energetic 65%
Uplifted 57%
Happy 52%
Focused 50%
Creative 41%
Stress 32%
Depression 28%
Anxiety 27%
Fatigue 22%
Pain 20%
Dry mouth 22%
Dry eyes 17%
Dizzy 6%
Anxious 5%
Paranoid 2%

Reviews

BigBryanSmokes
Member since 2020
I think I'm in love. Great minty flavor, followed by a nice fruity flavor afterwards. The high is magnificent as well, very energizing
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyTalkative
GuatemalanGorilla
Member since 2018
This one had me so paranoid ahaha! But also energetic and paying attention to my surroundings, had me very active
EnergeticEuphoric
Hoof_Harted
Member since 2019
Whoa! Super Jack is a super duper Sativa. My motivation to do stuff and things sails off the charts. Not wanting to mow the lawn? There’s a Super Jack for that. No idea how to print in 3D? There’s a Super Jack for that as well. So much focus and drive with this strain. This is my go-to when I need t...
CreativeEnergetic
tokemcpuff
Member since 2018
Great Day Dankness
CreativeFocusedRelaxed
Photos

ClaireDeLune235
Member since 2019
It is the best tasting Sativa I have come across. I really enjoy the high, it hits a sweet spot for me. I struggle with depression, anxiety, overstress, and other things. The one I had was a 1937 brand Syringe If this sounds like what you have going on, give it a try ☺️
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
eqweed
Member since 2017
Going to keep it simple. It's very clear headed, and truly does make you feel more motivated to do things, albeit for a short time for me. Maybe half an hour or 45 minutes then it knocks me out. That's just weed though, I've yet to find any that doesn't make me tired on the comedown. Smell and flav...
EnergeticEuphoricHungryRelaxed
Diamonddallaspage19
Member since 2018
Best freaking upbeat strain you can smoke it makes me feel good and upbeat and ready to face the day away
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
ShelbySchiska
Member since 2019
Tastes fruity. The high was kinda like indica.
CreativeEnergeticFocusedTalkative