Whoa! Super Jack is a super duper Sativa. My motivation to do stuff and things sails off the charts. Not wanting to mow the lawn? There’s a Super Jack for that. No idea how to print in 3D? There’s a Super Jack for that as well. So much focus and drive with this strain. This is my go-to when I need t...
It is the best tasting Sativa I have come across.
I really enjoy the high, it hits a sweet spot for me. I struggle with depression, anxiety, overstress, and other things.
The one I had was a 1937 brand Syringe
If this sounds like what you have going on, give it a try ☺️
Going to keep it simple. It's very clear headed, and truly does make you feel more motivated to do things, albeit for a short time for me. Maybe half an hour or 45 minutes then it knocks me out. That's just weed though, I've yet to find any that doesn't make me tired on the comedown.
Smell and flav...