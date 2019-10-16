ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

4.5 200 reviews

Super Jack

aka Super Jack Herer, Super Silver Jack

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Fruity
Peppery
Pine

CalmingEnergizing

Super Jack
  • Fruity
  • Peppery
  • Pine

A super sativa, Super Jack mixes Super Silver Haze with the illustrious Jack Herer to create a sweet, spiced blend with a rich buttery aroma. The potent effects spark creativity and provides an uplifting boost of energy. Super Jack is a great daytime strain that will calm any anxieties and propel you through your day.

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

140 people reported 1109 effects
Energetic 65%
Uplifted 57%
Happy 52%
Focused 50%
Creative 41%
Stress 32%
Depression 28%
Anxiety 27%
Fatigue 22%
Pain 20%
Dry mouth 22%
Dry eyes 17%
Dizzy 6%
Anxious 5%
Paranoid 2%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

200

Avatar for spacejunkOG
Member since 2014
Ok, I started smoking Super Jack about a year ago, religiously and on a regular basis. Over that time you get to know the personality of a strain really well. Here's my moment of clarity about Super Jack: it is the ultimate "chore" weed. It makes you want to do productive things. In fact, it ma...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyTalkative
Avatar for ckoko1369
Member since 2014
given the fact that all I really smoke is mainly indica strains or sometimes an indica dominant hybrid. for example during the day I'll smoke an indica like LA confidential that doesn't put me to sleep and keeps me functional while also keeping me calm as I'm manic a lot due to my bi polar which is ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for weazal
Member since 2012
This review is for an absolutely stunning and, by all rights, flawless grown and cured version of this strain fresh from one of the most expensive, highest-rated dispensaries in LA. Exceptionally vibrant, clear vision but with narrow, specific focus. Emotional state is on point for Jacks; light, up...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedUplifted
Avatar for wildphoenix
Member since 2015
Best daytime high ever. I suffer from fatigue and this kept me going all day. Great for my neck pain as well. This has a smooth flavor, initial scent is earthy but leaves a sweet taste in your mouth. This stuff quiets the noise in your head and allows you to focus hard on the task at hand. Not the b...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedHungryTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for dannnypee
Member since 2011
Topshelf definitely.. Don't pass this up if you come across it. Must have sativa
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHungry
Find Super Jack nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Super Jack nearby.

Similar strains

Photos

Found in

Lineage

First strain parent
Super Silver Haze
parent
Second strain parent
Jack Herer
parent
Strain
Super Jack

Products with Super Jack

