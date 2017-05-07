ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

Super Kush

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 3 products tested with lab partners.

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 82 reviews

Super Kush

When you’re looking to wind down and relax, Super Kush is there to lend a hand. Daughter of Northern Lights #5 and Hindu Kush, Super Kush is a very clear-headed indica. This strain is best for users who would like to ease stress without being stuck on the couch. An all-around easy strain for beginning cannabis users, Super Kush is both mild in effects and easy to grow. This strain grows best indoors and typically has an early flowering time of 7-8 weeks.

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

458 reported effects from 57 people
Relaxed 78%
Happy 73%
Uplifted 56%
Euphoric 52%
Hungry 36%
Dry mouth 35%
Dry eyes 21%
Dizzy 8%
Anxious 7%
Paranoid 7%

Reviews

82

Avatar for StevenEffLeo
Member since 2014
picked up a quarter of this stuff and so far it's awesome. smoked a bowl of this i'm well medicated.
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for cannabb
Member since 2015
I vaped Super Kush last night and as the bag filled,I noticed the smoke wasn't all that thick, but it sure packed a nice punch. The initial euphoria was worth the experience alone. It calmed into a pleasant clear headed buzz with some nice waves through the body. I slept amazing.
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for cannabb
Member since 2015
I love the euphoric kick off this strain immediately engulfs the mind with. It's nice because my head still feels clear and I don't feel stupified. It's easing into a calm, relaxing, happy experience.
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for KraZy
Member since 2012
Pretty good smoke. Gives me a light, nice n happy head high. Along with the "wtf was I typing?" stoned you would get from this awesome Indy. Got me pretty damn burnt. Super Kush!!
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for ScipioAfricanus
Member since 2017
Very unique smell. It has a woodiness-- almost incense-like aroma. Just like the smell, the taste is quite unique; hints of incense-mintiness with a slight tropical fruit aftertaste. The feeling is very euphoric without any perceivable couch lock. Whole body high with a nice cerebral buzz. This stra...
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Lineage

First strain parent
Northern Lights #5
parent
Second strain parent
Hindu Kush
parent
Strain
Super Kush

Photos

User uploaded image of Super KushUser uploaded image of Super KushUser uploaded image of Super KushUser uploaded image of Super KushUser uploaded image of Super KushUser uploaded image of Super KushUser uploaded image of Super Kush
