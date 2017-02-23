ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Super Lemon OG reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Super Lemon OG.

Effects

42 people reported 329 effects
Happy 71%
Relaxed 61%
Euphoric 40%
Uplifted 40%
Creative 38%
Depression 38%
Pain 28%
Stress 26%
Anxiety 21%
Muscle spasms 19%
Dry mouth 21%
Dizzy 11%
Dry eyes 9%
Anxious 4%

Reviews

69

Avatar for Quinie
Member since 2019
I love this strain! I have injury to my L1 to my S1 vertebrae and my pain can be crippling at times. I also suffer with diabetic neuropathy pain, fibromyalgia a severe anxiety. Not only does this do an amazing job on the pain I have but my depression and anxiety are non existent. This is my new go t...
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyRelaxedSleepyTalkative
Avatar for jmcooler
Member since 2018
very uplifting got me motivated to put the work in and ignore some of my aches and pains. Good taste enjoyed a .5 preroll did me perfect
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for Jimmy_Quads
Member since 2018
Dank Indica looking buds... delicious Sativa terp profile. Balanced effects. good daytime de-stresser without ruining my plans.
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Photos

Avatar for Daquans_Adventures
Member since 2018
Being the 4th strain I've ever tried, man I gotta tell ya, I did a lot of this. Probably more than I should've. Now from a two-day experience of smoking this all day with a friend, I think I know a good amount about this strain to leave a review. (Btw I am not a regular stoner so I have no tolerance...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyHungry
Avatar for riverplate
Member since 2015
this strain is an all time favourite for me beautiful hybrid that has it all.
Reported
feelings
Avatar for elroux123
Member since 2017
Really good weed, really got high up there. The only thing is that it tasted weird
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for FractalFox69
Member since 2017
I just got this strain yesterday from Tweed and I was pretty excited to try it and man this strain does not dissapoint. It is an indica dominant hybride and you really feel the sedative effects right away but, its more of a euphoric classic heavy buzz with clear headedness. Very happy mood lifting s...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed