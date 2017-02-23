We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Happy 71%
Relaxed 61%
Euphoric 40%
Uplifted 40%
Creative 38%
Depression 38%
Pain 28%
Stress 26%
Anxiety 21%
Muscle spasms 19%
Dry mouth 21%
Dizzy 11%
Dry eyes 9%
Anxious 4%
Reviews
69
Quinie
Member since 2019
I love this strain! I have injury to my L1 to my S1 vertebrae and my pain can be crippling at times. I also suffer with diabetic neuropathy pain, fibromyalgia a severe anxiety. Not only does this do an amazing job on the pain I have but my depression and anxiety are non existent. This is my new go t...
Being the 4th strain I've ever tried, man I gotta tell ya, I did a lot of this. Probably more than I should've. Now from a two-day experience of smoking this all day with a friend, I think I know a good amount about this strain to leave a review. (Btw I am not a regular stoner so I have no tolerance...
I just got this strain yesterday from Tweed and I was pretty excited to try it and man this strain does not dissapoint. It is an indica dominant hybride and you really feel the sedative effects right away but, its more of a euphoric classic heavy buzz with clear headedness. Very happy mood lifting s...