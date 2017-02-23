Super Lemon OG from DNA Genetics crosses two notable cannabis strains to create a flavorful burst of lemony OG Kush that is sweet and earthy. A 60/40 indica-dominant hybrid of Super Lemon Haze and Captain Krypt OG, Super Lemon OG produces relaxing body effects that are balanced by the uplifting and energetic influence of Haze genetics. Its taste and aroma carry a strong citrus note that is entangled with tones of spicy pepper and pungent diesel fuel. Its complex terpene profile and heavy resin production make Super Lemon OG an excellent choice for producing top-notch concentrates, like the two extracts that took home prizes at the 2014 High Times’ Cannabis Cup in Amsterdam.
Effects
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Side effects
Strain spotlight
Reviews
71
chrononaut
StukaFox
Hatfield5225
theta444
BrettKBG
Find Super Lemon OG nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Super Lemon OG nearby.
Similar strains
Photos
Lineage
Products with Super Lemon OG
Hang tight. We're looking for Super Lemon OG nearby.