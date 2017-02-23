ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Super Lemon OG
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Super Lemon OG

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

4.3 71 reviews

Super Lemon OG

aka Super Lemon OG Kush

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 11 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 71 reviews

Super Lemon OG

Super Lemon OG from DNA Genetics crosses two notable cannabis strains to create a flavorful burst of lemony OG Kush that is sweet and earthy. A 60/40 indica-dominant hybrid of Super Lemon Haze and Captain Krypt OG, Super Lemon OG produces relaxing body effects that are balanced by the uplifting and energetic influence of Haze genetics. Its taste and aroma carry a strong citrus note that is entangled with tones of spicy pepper and pungent diesel fuel. Its complex terpene profile and heavy resin production make Super Lemon OG an excellent choice for producing top-notch concentrates, like the two extracts that took home prizes at the 2014 High Times’ Cannabis Cup in Amsterdam.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

42 people reported 329 effects
Happy 71%
Relaxed 61%
Euphoric 40%
Uplifted 40%
Creative 38%
Depression 38%
Pain 28%
Stress 26%
Anxiety 21%
Muscle spasms 19%
Dry mouth 21%
Dizzy 11%
Dry eyes 9%
Anxious 4%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

71

Show all

Avatar for chrononaut
Member since 2016
This hybrid is always worth a look at! The Indica effects stand out on initial tasting. Oh does this strain clear up a bad days work! Great strain to try in flower or in vape. Both Indica and Sativa connoisseur will both enjoy this. Long lasting effects 2-3 Hrs, Clean finish Flavors: Lemon zest, ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for StukaFox
Member since 2015
Look! Up in the sky! Is it a BIRD? Is it a PLANE? No! It's your fuckin' noggin on Super Lemon O.G.! Super Lemon's super-power is getting you Monkey Balls high for hours at a time. Smoke some of this shit and you'll be running pantsless up tree trunks to flash your blue-and-red ass at the first BBC f...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticHappy
Avatar for Hatfield5225
Member since 2015
I just tried this strain for the first time and will be seeking it out in the future as an amazing strain for concentrates. The flavor is intense, starting of sweet and ending in a spicy lemon deisel flavor. It left me clear headed, very relaxed with a very pleasant not overwhelming body high. Defin...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for theta444
Member since 2015
great delicious flavor (vaped). good mix of head and body high.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for BrettKBG
Member since 2016
I got a LB of this a while back and I'll say few strains I can remember as well as this one. The aroma/taste was that of lemon candy very pleasing. The effects were heavy bodied, fuzzy/Hazey goofy high. Definitely that stoned can't remember shit, walking around in circles kind of high. A good st...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
more reviews
write a review

Find Super Lemon OG nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Super Lemon OG nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

Lineage

Strain parent
Super Lemon Haze
parent
Strain
Super Lemon OG

Products with Super Lemon OG

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Super Lemon OG nearby.