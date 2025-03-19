Super Pink
aka Super Pink Haze
Super Pink
SPn
Hybrid
Energetic
Happy
Tingly
Diesel
Flowery
Lavender
Super Pink effects are mostly calming.
write a review
Super Pink, also known as Super Pink Haze,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, happy, and tingly. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Super Pink, before let us know! Leave a review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Super PinkOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Super Pink strain effects
Super Pink strain helps with
- 37% of people say it helps with Stress
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 12% of people say it helps with Cramps
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Super Pink products near you
Similar to Super Pink near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Super Pink strain reviews(11)
Read all reviews
d........c
March 19, 2025
I've intentionally got some Pink Haze SEVERAL times! That should say enough, but I'll add to it. I'm currently on a quest to burn a bunch of strains, so I normally won't buy the same thing. This and Gush Mintz made me break my own rules. Is it that good? Maybe... everyone is different, but whatever. I'm finna smoke!!!
i........0
January 13, 2024
Happy
Hungry
Sleepy
Wonderful with you have insomnia and also great to stay at home and watch a comedy movie with popcorn/pizza kind of strain. Really like it.
m........8
December 23, 2022
Aroused
Euphoric
Relaxed
Tingly
Good and tasty really tiglyish feeling nice and relax . Good for watching or gaming on the soft cosy sofa