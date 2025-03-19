Super Pink reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Super Pink.
Super Pink strain effects
Super Pink strain helps with
- 37% of people say it helps with Stress
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 12% of people say it helps with Cramps
Super Pink reviews
d........c
March 19, 2025
I've intentionally got some Pink Haze SEVERAL times! That should say enough, but I'll add to it. I'm currently on a quest to burn a bunch of strains, so I normally won't buy the same thing. This and Gush Mintz made me break my own rules. Is it that good? Maybe... everyone is different, but whatever. I'm finna smoke!!!
i........0
January 13, 2024
Happy
Hungry
Sleepy
Wonderful with you have insomnia and also great to stay at home and watch a comedy movie with popcorn/pizza kind of strain. Really like it.
m........8
December 23, 2022
Aroused
Euphoric
Relaxed
Tingly
Good and tasty really tiglyish feeling nice and relax . Good for watching or gaming on the soft cosy sofa
P........m
July 15, 2022
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Hungry
Nice instant uplifter. Focussed on daily tasks, not too heavy on the eyes or head. Nice day time, tastes fantastic and looks gorgeous with purply bluey buds.
a........z
November 11, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
Easily one of the best strains I’ve ever smoked!
k........l
January 24, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tingly
Sweet diesel and earthy taste. Powerful typical indica effects.
j........3
May 31, 2022
Good
D........P
July 18, 2022
Sleepy
Tingly
Dizzy
It's not bad, it's just not for me.