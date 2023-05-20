Super Runtz reviews
Super Runtz strain effects
Super Runtz strain helps with
- 41% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 21% of people say it helps with Depression
- 21% of people say it helps with Pain
s........3
May 20, 2023
Creative
Focused
This bud is flavorful, almost fruity. Loud asf when I smoke it but that’s always a good sign that it’s Gas. Little colors of orange in the bud and when freshly ground it’s the best experience. Full body high without clouding your judgement. I wrote 3 songs on this kush. Good shit
r........a
June 4, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
The Intellectual Stoner here with my thoughts on Super Runtz. I'm a big fan of the White Runtz so I was very excited to try this strain. It is an Indica dominant hybrid that I really enjoyed. The buds I got were green and spongy, with orange and white hairs that give the buds what appears to a light coating of frost. I also caught lots of purple flecks in them. The aroma was fruity with hints of berry and citrus. The buds I smoked were 25.6% and had a an earthy flavor with citrus and pepper that gave me the nose tickle. It gave me a nice relaxing and euphoric body high that relieved a lot of my back and neck pain. I can see this strain being useful for stress and anxiety as well. I would recommend it.
w........7
June 23, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
gives a nice long lasting full body high, the bud itself is so potent but it smells good
7........x
March 21, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
As a veteran & medical marijuana patient as a means to treat ptsd, anxiety, some periodic depression, as well as pain associated with previous injuries, super runts is one of my top 10 strains. I use it regularly, & as you can imagine, I get a real chill vibe from this one here. Highly recommended if you are someone with PTSD, suffer from anxiety, or any other mental health issues of that sort, OR if you simply just wanna chill and be in a better mood while doing so. 🤙🏼
H........y
February 1, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
This is honestly the best bud for experienced patients. If you deal with stress, anxiety & pain grab some of this whenever you can. 10/10 all around. 🔥😤⛽
c........n
February 18, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
I have cmt and this helps my frequent nerve pains. also i am sober from opiates but still experience paws from getting of the sublocade shot. I have smoked weed while addicted to fentanyl and the weed always felt superior, stronger and authetic. I'm about to go fully sober and I'm doing phenomenol. This is my favorite strain in all my 16 years of smoking cannabis.
h........7
October 17, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Happy
This strain is amazing, the smell and color all 10/10 purple smells great and the high is an immediate body high you feel good and super relaxed. I have anxiety and depression and this 100% helped.
c........s
October 15, 2023
Relaxed
relaxing, seems a bit more indica dominant on the body but doesn't cause tiredness in the mind