Super Runtz reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Super Runtz.

Super Runtz strain effects

Reported by 53 real people like you

Feelings

Focused

Euphoric

Happy

Super Runtz strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    41% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    21% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Pain
    21% of people say it helps with Pain

May 20, 2023
This bud is flavorful, almost fruity. Loud asf when I smoke it but that’s always a good sign that it’s Gas. Little colors of orange in the bud and when freshly ground it’s the best experience. Full body high without clouding your judgement. I wrote 3 songs on this kush. Good shit
53 people found this helpful
June 4, 2023
The Intellectual Stoner here with my thoughts on Super Runtz. I'm a big fan of the White Runtz so I was very excited to try this strain. It is an Indica dominant hybrid that I really enjoyed. The buds I got were green and spongy, with orange and white hairs that give the buds what appears to a light coating of frost. I also caught lots of purple flecks in them. The aroma was fruity with hints of berry and citrus. The buds I smoked were 25.6% and had a an earthy flavor with citrus and pepper that gave me the nose tickle. It gave me a nice relaxing and euphoric body high that relieved a lot of my back and neck pain. I can see this strain being useful for stress and anxiety as well. I would recommend it.
40 people found this helpful
June 23, 2023
gives a nice long lasting full body high, the bud itself is so potent but it smells good
13 people found this helpful
March 21, 2024
As a veteran & medical marijuana patient as a means to treat ptsd, anxiety, some periodic depression, as well as pain associated with previous injuries, super runts is one of my top 10 strains. I use it regularly, & as you can imagine, I get a real chill vibe from this one here. Highly recommended if you are someone with PTSD, suffer from anxiety, or any other mental health issues of that sort, OR if you simply just wanna chill and be in a better mood while doing so. 🤙🏼
5 people found this helpful
February 1, 2024
This is honestly the best bud for experienced patients. If you deal with stress, anxiety & pain grab some of this whenever you can. 10/10 all around. 🔥😤⛽
5 people found this helpful
February 18, 2024
I have cmt and this helps my frequent nerve pains. also i am sober from opiates but still experience paws from getting of the sublocade shot. I have smoked weed while addicted to fentanyl and the weed always felt superior, stronger and authetic. I'm about to go fully sober and I'm doing phenomenol. This is my favorite strain in all my 16 years of smoking cannabis.
5 people found this helpful
October 17, 2023
This strain is amazing, the smell and color all 10/10 purple smells great and the high is an immediate body high you feel good and super relaxed. I have anxiety and depression and this 100% helped.
4 people found this helpful
October 15, 2023
relaxing, seems a bit more indica dominant on the body but doesn't cause tiredness in the mind
4 people found this helpful

