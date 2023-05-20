The Intellectual Stoner here with my thoughts on Super Runtz. I'm a big fan of the White Runtz so I was very excited to try this strain. It is an Indica dominant hybrid that I really enjoyed. The buds I got were green and spongy, with orange and white hairs that give the buds what appears to a light coating of frost. I also caught lots of purple flecks in them. The aroma was fruity with hints of berry and citrus. The buds I smoked were 25.6% and had a an earthy flavor with citrus and pepper that gave me the nose tickle. It gave me a nice relaxing and euphoric body high that relieved a lot of my back and neck pain. I can see this strain being useful for stress and anxiety as well. I would recommend it.