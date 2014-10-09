ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Super Silver Haze reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Super Silver Haze.

Effects

1481 people reported 11512 effects
Happy 60%
Uplifted 59%
Euphoric 55%
Energetic 51%
Creative 44%
Stress 38%
Anxiety 29%
Depression 28%
Pain 22%
Fatigue 15%
Dry mouth 30%
Dry eyes 18%
Dizzy 9%
Paranoid 8%
Anxious 4%

Reviews

2,019

Avatar for Mainrenegade
Member since 2018
I feel good, just generally good. a little excitable, tingly, smiley. I feel like I'm about to laugh, in a casual nice way, not stoner laugh, at all times.
GigglyHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Briendonw
Member since 2020
Avatar for Heatherj3434
Member since 2020
I just came across this strain surprisingly! I’ve been an avid weed smoker for 20yrs or so! I love the taste, the happy and euphoric feeling is really nice. It’s mellow as far as harshness goes and I could easily smoke a joint alone! This strain has bumped to my top three for sure! I’m going to make...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for TreesSh0p
Member since 2020
Photos

Avatar for BigSmOKE02
Member since 2020
One of my top 3 strains 🥦🥦🥦
CreativeEnergeticHappy
Avatar for SaveOriginals
Member since 2017
Rating for: Nature's Grace and Wellness - Super Silver Haze .5G vape cart bought legally from 3C in Naperville, Illinois. QA: THC 82.80% THCA .18% CBD .13% Total cannabinoids 85.2% that leaves almost 2% of cannabinoids unaccounted for, I, personally pray for high THCV strains. Super Silver Haze is ...
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for GSXR_Burn
Member since 2020
I am no novice smoker. This strain was recommended to me from my local dispensary Trulieve. I am in no way affiliated, that was actually the first dispensary I have been to since getting my medical card in Florida (literally 1 block away). I got the Super Silver Haze as a gram of rosin. Smell was in...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy