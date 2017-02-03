ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for dariushamg
Member since 2018
Nice light piney smell; doesn't carry a strong odor, which is nice at times. Smooth and calming. Felt creative during and afterwards smoking. Good for long smoking sessions or to blaze throughout the day. Would definitely recommend
CreativeHappyRelaxed
Avatar for MotherHerbal323
Member since 2015
Nice one for a giggly high. And I am a seasoned smoker. Reminds me of my first time.
ArousedCreativeEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for MotherHerbal323
Member since 2015
Pretty good. Nice taste.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for beentheresmokedthat
Member since 2016
Frosty and hard hitting. Picked up from Chicago dispensary and has quickly become a favorite. Definitely more toward the energetic sativa effects in the head, but the couch lock associated definitely didn't make this a strain is suggest for productivity.
HappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for blackboyfly215
Member since 2016
Good strain. Really relaxing. slowly creeps up on you making you feel real warm.and comfortable until you start calling asleep. lol
GigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy