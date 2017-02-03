Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Super Silver Lights.
Reviews
5
dariushamg
Member since 2018
Nice light piney smell; doesn't carry a strong odor, which is nice at times. Smooth and calming. Felt creative during and afterwards smoking. Good for long smoking sessions or to blaze throughout the day. Would definitely recommend
Frosty and hard hitting. Picked up from Chicago dispensary and has quickly become a favorite. Definitely more toward the energetic sativa effects in the head, but the couch lock associated definitely didn't make this a strain is suggest for productivity.