O-H - SSO! This is an official Ohio strain, Buckeye Relief has another gem here. Really good-looking nugs; they are light green with dense trichome coverage and clusters of dark orange hairs. Love the nose on the Super Sour Orange - it's a strong sour orange peel/orange soda smell with some earthy dankness (like freshly cut grass) to it; no discernible gas or chem. You can definitely ascertain the African orange in the SSO, the high is uplifting, euphoric, and a little racy; moderately stony. This is one I want to smoke before playing guitar or when I go hiking, definitely a good daytime action-oriented sativa.