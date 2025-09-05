Super Sour Orange
Super Sour Orange
SSO
Hybrid
Energetic
Talkative
Focused
Orange
Citrus
Diesel
Super Sour Orange effects are mostly energizing.
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Super Sour Orange is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, talkative, and focused. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Super Sour Orange, before let us know! Leave a review.
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Super Sour Orange strain effects
Reported by 37 real people like you
Super Sour Orange strain helps with
- 47% of people say it helps with Depression
- 38% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 23% of people say it helps with Fatigue
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Super Sour Orange strain reviews(37)
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m........1
September 5, 2025
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
been looking for a good sativa energizing type and I believe it tops super lemon haze definitely top 5 sativas maybe my new #1 didn't sleep to well the night before and three tokes in and I was awake energizing and opened up all the senses making you happy and see the beauty of this world 🌎 😀
w........1
May 20, 2025
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
O-H - SSO! This is an official Ohio strain, Buckeye Relief has another gem here. Really good-looking nugs; they are light green with dense trichome coverage and clusters of dark orange hairs. Love the nose on the Super Sour Orange - it's a strong sour orange peel/orange soda smell with some earthy dankness (like freshly cut grass) to it; no discernible gas or chem. You can definitely ascertain the African orange in the SSO, the high is uplifting, euphoric, and a little racy; moderately stony. This is one I want to smoke before playing guitar or when I go hiking, definitely a good daytime action-oriented sativa.
A........6
March 23, 2025
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
Don't get me wrong, awesome strain. kind of harsh but uplifting and relaxing. makes ya hungry too.