Super Sour Orange reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Super Sour Orange.
Super Sour Orange strain effects
Reported by 37 real people like you
Super Sour Orange strain helps with
- 47% of people say it helps with Depression
- 38% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 23% of people say it helps with Fatigue
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Super Sour Orange reviews
e........e
July 4, 2021
This was the most potent sativa I've had in Ohio's medical program. It is energetic symptom relief that sent me to Mars. Would definitely get again.
c........t
June 19, 2021
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
My first time smoking this strain has been a great experience. Great flavor and a really nice head high. Did not give me the munchies .
n........i
July 11, 2021
Wonderful, clearheaded sativa that excels any time of the day, whatever the occasion. Super uplifting, energetic, and focused. No anxiety or racing thoughts, just happy and very in the moment. Brand was Weidman’s and the dispensary had it listed as 31.7%.
m........3
November 23, 2021
Energetic
Focused
Very potent and long lasting effects, the orange flavor I get on the exhale is very nice. Nice for times where you need to be productive, all the productivity went away when I overdid it though, so be careful!
C........e
January 3, 2022
Energetic
Focused
Talkative
This is a great daytime strain providing a clear headed, energetic high with no ganja hangover. Doesn't last suuuper long either so you can smoke it a few hours before bed and still go to sleep with a clear head (I view this as a positive thing). Grown by Revolutionary Clinics. Super Sour Orange #5 TAC 18.51% THCA 17.67% 9-THC 0.213% Terpene Profile Myrcene 0.916% Limonene 0.342% Caryophyllene 0.289% Alpha-Pine 0.117% Alpha-Humulene 0.115% All other terpenes under 0.1%
m........7
July 17, 2022
Euphoric
Focused
I love this strain! Recently tried it for the first time and and within a few minutes I was feeling euphoric. I was also able to focus and complete my tasks. Would definitely recommend for daytime use.
F........0
December 9, 2022
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Relaxed
wow. holy.... shit.... this is the best strain that I have yet to try. at first it gets you kind of focused kind of energy, then you go to touchy feely, happy and then you get so happy that you get the other kind of touchy feely 😂😂😂🤦♀️😃 so yeah it's a 5....
s........7
December 23, 2022
Energetic
Happy
Definitely uplifting with an almost euphoric high. First time experience and I think it was a success