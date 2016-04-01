ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

Supergirl

Supergirl

Nirvana Seeds created Supergirl by backcrossing the famous Skunk #1 and focusing on the indica characteristics of that strain’s genetics. This strain produces large rock-hard buds, tons of resin, and a strong, skunky and coffee odor. The high is fast and hard-hitting, leaving the consumer fully relaxed and perhaps unable to focus. Potentially a good choice for insomnia, Supergirl has sedating effects that help your eyes ease shut.

Avatar for handols
Member since 2016
Perfect couch strain
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for 420Kritik
Member since 2015
.25g/1 bowl Makes me sleepy & relaxed. Minor paranoia but the happy makes you not care. Smokes good. Dry mouth a bit. No suicidal thoughts-happy thoughts. Forward-leaning. Gives me hope for a better me. Makes me hungry.
ArousedGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for kandirehab
Member since 2015
FocusedHappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for ceezfolks
Member since 2014
just got some today an it's super good I love it I will be back real soon
GigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for LilyShimizu
Member since 2015
The Supergirl I got was advertised as a sativa/hybrid. It makes me giggly and relaxed, but not incredibly unfocused, which I'm thankful for. I can be active during the high and feel great, or I can let it lull me to sleep. It all depends on what I want to do.
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
Lineage

Strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Strain
Supergirl

