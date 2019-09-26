We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
So I've never written a review on here before but I just took 5 hits of SG and I literally had to make sure everyone knows how amazing this strain is. How quickly the high comes and how powerful it is. Not only that but a complaint I hear far too often is finding a happy medium between indica and sa...
Love this strain, I am open minded and energetic, while I can definitely sleep while on this strain. It has more of a indica effect than sativa, but I can definitely notice the sativa part of it though. Fav strain so far
This stuff rocks, makes me able to function again when I have an anxiety attack, gets me out of bed when my depression is too bad and helps me drift off to sleep when my insomnia is acting up. I don't use it often recreationally but it's one of my go-to medical strains.