232 people reported 2104 effects
Relaxed 86%
Happy 66%
Euphoric 56%
Uplifted 45%
Focused 37%
Stress 42%
Anxiety 31%
Pain 30%
Depression 29%
Insomnia 21%
Dry mouth 31%
Dry eyes 12%
Dizzy 5%
Anxious 4%
Headache 2%

Avatar for Cannabinerd82
Member since 2019
Nice bright green, looser structure but sticky, with a sharp fuel-pine aroma. Balanced high, ok for daytime/evening use. Good anti-inflammatory &amp; medicinal properties.
HungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for coro121
Member since 2016
Really nice. Hard hitting so find the right dosage for you. Can be a little over analyzing at times but that wears off very nicely. Strong, but beautiful, scent.
FocusedHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Daviss119
Member since 2018
Great for calming energy while still being able to be productive. Good mix of body and cerebral euphoria.
EuphoricHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Blu_Eyed_Girl
Member since 2019
So I've never written a review on here before but I just took 5 hits of SG and I literally had to make sure everyone knows how amazing this strain is. How quickly the high comes and how powerful it is. Not only that but a complaint I hear far too often is finding a happy medium between indica and sa...
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Jmlp22
Member since 2020
Love this strain, I am open minded and energetic, while I can definitely sleep while on this strain. It has more of a indica effect than sativa, but I can definitely notice the sativa part of it though. Fav strain so far
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for sc99420
Member since 2018
This stuff rocks, makes me able to function again when I have an anxiety attack, gets me out of bed when my depression is too bad and helps me drift off to sleep when my insomnia is acting up. I don't use it often recreationally but it's one of my go-to medical strains.
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for goalfish
Member since 2016
Excellent wake n bake. Real medicine can’t be denied. Time to get things done. 🤗
CreativeEuphoricUplifted
Avatar for Destinyirene96
Member since 2019
beautiful strain. i can smoke this anytime of the day and be fully functional but also completely relaxed at the same time. great strain for anxiety.
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedRelaxed