Hybrid

4.7 336 reviews

Superglue

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Citrus
Herbal

Calculated from 43 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 336 reviews

Superglue
  • Peppery
  • Citrus
  • Herbal

Superglue is a hybrid strain bred by Seedism Seeds. A cross between Afghani and Northern Lights, Superglue inherits indica growth patterns along with a sweet caramel and pine aroma. Superglue brings calming relaxation to the mind and body, but leaves you functional and energetic enough for social activities or a productive afternoon.

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

232 people reported 2104 effects
Relaxed 86%
Happy 66%
Euphoric 56%
Uplifted 45%
Focused 37%
Stress 42%
Anxiety 31%
Pain 30%
Depression 29%
Insomnia 21%
Dry mouth 31%
Dry eyes 12%
Dizzy 5%
Anxious 4%
Headache 2%

Reviews

336

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Afghani
parent
Second strain parent
Northern Lights
parent
Strain
Superglue

