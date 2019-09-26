- Peppery
- Citrus
- Herbal
Superglue is a hybrid strain bred by Seedism Seeds. A cross between Afghani and Northern Lights, Superglue inherits indica growth patterns along with a sweet caramel and pine aroma. Superglue brings calming relaxation to the mind and body, but leaves you functional and energetic enough for social activities or a productive afternoon.
Effects
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Side effects
Reviews
336
