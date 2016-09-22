ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Supernatural
  4. Reviews

Supernatural reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Supernatural.

Reviews

20

Avatar for 1SmokeNZ
Member since 2018
Nice Strain, Real Smooth Sativa But Packs a punch on the exhale with zingy After tatste.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for mtheadded
Member since 2015
Surprisingly mellow for a sativa. Keeps me very focused as well.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEnergeticFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for upsidedn
Member since 2016
Very creative effects.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappy
Avatar for petergreen80
Member since 2015
Had in the form of Loud Resin by Refine. It's a very pleasant sativa, with happy energy and relaxing body high.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
write a review

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Supernatural
User uploaded image of Supernatural
User uploaded image of Supernatural
User uploaded image of Supernatural
Avatar for TypicalMusician
Member since 2016
Similar to Durban Poison, but with a dreamy head buzz that makes it a good ride.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricTalkativeTingly
Avatar for IndicaKid
Member since 2016
Green Crack level sativa. Massively strong sativa head punch to even the most experienced smokers, some of the frostiest, most trichome rich bud I've ever seen. Smokes surprisingly smooth and gives you a long euphoric high that is so strong that you may find it hard to gather your thoughts and speak...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for stonerbusiness
Member since 2016
I'm currently growing her at Instagram.com/StonerBusiness watch her grow through harvest curing and smoking
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused