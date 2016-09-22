We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Green Crack level sativa. Massively strong sativa head punch to even the most experienced smokers, some of the frostiest, most trichome rich bud I've ever seen. Smokes surprisingly smooth and gives you a long euphoric high that is so strong that you may find it hard to gather your thoughts and speak...