Supernatural is a prize-winning sativa-dominant blend from Exotic Genetix. After taking 2nd place for sativas at the High Times 2012 Medical Cup in Seattle, it became a staple of the breeder’s genetic line. A pungent fruity mixture of Grape God and The Flav, Supernatural is a great indoor strain that has a biting, skunky zest and uplifting sativa effects.
