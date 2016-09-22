ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Supernatural
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Supernatural

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colours to life.

Sativa

4.4 20 reviews

Supernatural

aka Super Nat

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 20 reviews

Supernatural

Supernatural is a prize-winning sativa-dominant blend from Exotic Genetix. After taking 2nd place for sativas at the High Times 2012 Medical Cup in Seattle, it became a staple of the breeder’s genetic line. A pungent fruity mixture of Grape God and The Flav, Supernatural is a great indoor strain that has a biting, skunky zest and uplifting sativa effects. 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

20

Show all

Avatar for stonerbusiness
Member since 2016
I'm currently growing her at Instagram.com/StonerBusiness watch her grow through harvest curing and smoking
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for jerrycruncher
Member since 2015
Beautiful, purple-tinged bud that even after adequate grinding requires a bit more time in the vape chamber than others to get up to temperature. Emerald Jane's June 2015 batch is quite potent, and I find the high to be fairly murky and opaque. Not unpleasantly so, but I wouldn't want to hit this i...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for JloSmokey
Member since 2014
Potent for Sativa, can make you tired if not productive. Smell is very zesty cheezy like. But excellent smoke!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeSleepyTinglyUplifted
Avatar for petergreen80
Member since 2015
Had in the form of Loud Resin by Refine. It's a very pleasant sativa, with happy energy and relaxing body high.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for IndicaKid
Member since 2016
Green Crack level sativa. Massively strong sativa head punch to even the most experienced smokers, some of the frostiest, most trichome rich bud I've ever seen. Smokes surprisingly smooth and gives you a long euphoric high that is so strong that you may find it hard to gather your thoughts and speak...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
more reviews
write a review

Find Supernatural nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Supernatural nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Supernatural
User uploaded image of Supernatural
User uploaded image of Supernatural
User uploaded image of Supernatural

Lineage

First strain parent
The Flav
parent
Second strain parent
Grape Ape
parent
Strain
Supernatural
Strain child
Superstar
child

Products with Supernatural

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Supernatural nearby.

Good reads

Show all

Pair These Cannabis Strains With 5 of Stephen King’s Best Novels
Pair These Cannabis Strains With 5 of Stephen King’s Best Novels
5 Incredible EDM Albums to Listen to While High
5 Incredible EDM Albums to Listen to While High

Most popular in