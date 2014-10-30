ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Superstar reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Superstar.

Avatar for hawkchiefs
Member since 2018
Superstar OG is a exceptionally potent hybrid strain enhancing every part of your life as soon as the first intake. With the flower actually smelling of sweet, berry flowers(however that works). Anwy, anywhere close its a must to get;) (4.5/5)
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for thuggerxthugger
Member since 2018
This is easily top 3 strains I've ever smoked. Especially when I started smoking it and it was still fresh, the body high was literally pure pleasure. I didn't need anything, I just sat there and was completely happy with everything. It is a hybrid though, so the sativa-heavy half fucked with my bra...
ArousedEuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for dahljan000
Member since 2017
couple years back i smelled some mystery weed that smells like fruit loops. this was it. crazy good. relaxing. a little heavy but not cloudy.
FocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Roo182
Member since 2016
I really liked this strain for relaxing and reading a book. The flavour isn't that prominent, however there were no negatives off a couple of hits from the vape. Definitely more sativa dominant.
EuphoricFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for Nojusarturo
Member since 2016
My favorite strain that keeps me motivated about each and every day I'm able to some this good weed.
