Superstar OG is a exceptionally potent hybrid strain enhancing every part of your life as soon as the first intake. With the flower actually smelling of sweet, berry flowers(however that works). Anwy, anywhere close its a must to get;) (4.5/5)
This is easily top 3 strains I've ever smoked. Especially when I started smoking it and it was still fresh, the body high was literally pure pleasure. I didn't need anything, I just sat there and was completely happy with everything. It is a hybrid though, so the sativa-heavy half fucked with my bra...