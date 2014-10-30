Superstar by Exotic Genetix is a sativa hybrid cross between their Starfighter and Supernatural strains. With traces of Grape God, the Flav, and Lemon Alien Dawg, this California strain delivers uplifting, cerebrally focused effects. Another variation from Delta 9 Labs in Amsterdam loops in a backcrossed Sensi Star and takes on indica-dominant genetics. Floral and citrus notes flavor Superstar, a strain that grows best indoors with a 58-day flowering period.
