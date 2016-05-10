ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Bred by CBD Crew, Sweet and Sour Widow is a 70/30 indica-dominant cannabis strain with a 1:1 CBD-THC ratio and a subtle sweet onion aroma. Because of its balanced cannabinoid profile, Sweet and Sour Widow’s psychoactive effects are mild, making this strain suitable for novice consumers and patients needing to medicate without a foggy head. Sweet and Sour Widow is derived from White Widow genetics and an unnamed sativa-hybrid to accentuate its CBD profile. 

Avatar for stingo
Member since 2014
After suffering from anxiety attacks, which turned into depression, I reached out and got my hands on some Sweet and Sour Widow for its CBD effects. An hour after smoking, I felt the anxiety, stress, and depression, lift and float away out the open window. The room felt brighter, everything felt bet...
EnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for moxadox
Member since 2014
I use this for neuropathic pain at night. It knocks me out and gives me a whole night of restful pain free sleep . I've been able to cut my pharmacological meds in half after using this for a month, and hope to get off them entirely soon. The only downside is that if I take it too late I'm fuzzy h...
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for stefstefstef
Member since 2016
I'm a long time anxiety and panic attack sufferer. I bought a JuJu Joint in the "Sweet Sour Widow" strain, and zero joke... two hits took my anxiety away completely. Very slight high, but felt more relaxed and much better if anything. "Highly" recommend ;)
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for AngelQ28
Member since 2016
First off I realize that each person's physiology is different and our bodies can react a little differently to things. with that, I read about this strain and was looking forward to trying it. I have Fibromyalgia and often need help with sleep, managing pain, etc. Unfortunately, I did not have a g...
SleepyTingly
Avatar for sjclark
Member since 2015
This is great for relaxation, happiness, and anxiety. It leaves me clear headed, NOT hungry, and still able to sleep when i am ready. My favorite so far.
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Lineage

White Widow
Sweet and Sour Widow

