We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
just picked up a quarter from my cg and noticed nobody has posted a review for Sweet Deep Grapefruit in almost a year. A mild citrus aroma from the jar, nice looking, tight nugs light green in color with orange hairs. a taste that's complex but mild on the exhale. indeed relaxing and produced a good...
Very nice! A great strain for end-of-the-day relaxation and pain. Slight cerebral stimulation to start with, then a long, satisfying, relaxing body stone and calming of the mind. Works wonders for post operative pain (I'm currently recuperating for surgery) and arthritic pain (my wife uses this stra...
My area may be an outlier, but I haven't gotten much quality out of this strain. The bud I've gotten has been mediocre at best, even off of plants I have grown myself. Mostly woody flavor, I'd pass on this one.
SDG is a nice mellow strain. It will relax your mind for sure. Lasted about a good hour and a half and started fading out. Once it fades you will just want to go to bed. The cut I had tasted more like grapefruit. Make sure you have a lot of water or whatever you drink as you will have severe dry mou...