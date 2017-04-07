ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sweet Deep Grapefruit reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sweet Deep Grapefruit.

Effects

17 people reported 135 effects
Relaxed 88%
Sleepy 58%
Happy 52%
Hungry 52%
Euphoric 41%
Stress 52%
Pain 41%
Lack of appetite 35%
Insomnia 29%
Inflammation 23%
Dry mouth 70%
Dry eyes 23%
Paranoid 5%

Reviews

24

Avatar for cccofmaine420
Member since 2014
The aroma and flavor make this one very special, the zesty grapefruit and the sweet berries. A very nice relaxing strain, and easy to grow.
EuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for ToastedMainer
Member since 2015
just picked up a quarter from my cg and noticed nobody has posted a review for Sweet Deep Grapefruit in almost a year. A mild citrus aroma from the jar, nice looking, tight nugs light green in color with orange hairs. a taste that's complex but mild on the exhale. indeed relaxing and produced a good...
Avatar for Caned-and-unable
Member since 2017
Very nice! A great strain for end-of-the-day relaxation and pain. Slight cerebral stimulation to start with, then a long, satisfying, relaxing body stone and calming of the mind. Works wonders for post operative pain (I'm currently recuperating for surgery) and arthritic pain (my wife uses this stra...
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for RumbleBud
Member since 2017
My area may be an outlier, but I haven't gotten much quality out of this strain. The bud I've gotten has been mediocre at best, even off of plants I have grown myself. Mostly woody flavor, I'd pass on this one.
Relaxed
Avatar for Jess927xo
Member since 2017
Loving this bud.. very strong and relaxing.
Avatar for macman74
Member since 2016
One of the best strains I've used to relieve my chronic pain. It helped me SLEEP for hours!
Avatar for TheSkankHunt42
Member since 2016
SDG is a nice mellow strain. It will relax your mind for sure. Lasted about a good hour and a half and started fading out. Once it fades you will just want to go to bed. The cut I had tasted more like grapefruit. Make sure you have a lot of water or whatever you drink as you will have severe dry mou...
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for trichomeready
Member since 2017
nice to grow and excellent flavor
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed