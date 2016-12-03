We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
I have insomnia due to chronic pain. I’ve found some indicas work for maybe an hour and some still need to be mixed with another Indica. With Sweet Dream, I found that it works well for me. It does creep up on you, so you have to be a little patient.
Delicious earthy berry flavor. Slow oncoming sedation/relaxation. Deep introspective thoughts. High creativity and problem solving. Eventually slows to a relaxed hazey happy. Love it.
It's a pretty heavy headed high. The Indica is definitely what I feel the most. I'm vert relaxed. Calm. Able to think a little clearly and focus a little more as a result of not being able to keep still, like in class.
I wouldn't smoke this throughout the day, but definitely would before bed.
I bought an 8th of this strain about 2 months ago. I took a couple hits on probably 4-5 occasions and i was honestly not overly impressed. I guess I had expected more of balanced clear high at low doses and everytime I smoked it during the day it definitely slowed me down. I came across the bag toda...
Great smell and flavor. No anxiety. Light and mellow high. A double-threat in that SD doesn’t slow you down or deplete your energy or motivation but can be great for relaxation or sleep if that’s what you’re after.
Small sugar coated nuggets and crumbs from Forwardgro in Maryland. Smell and taste was clean a little piney and citrus, hits really nice in a joint. The buds themselves were a little dry and crumbly but not harsh tasting. I really like this strain and I hope to get it again in the future.