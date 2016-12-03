ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for ldkeeling
Member since 2013
Sweet Dreams by Golden Leaf purchased at HCI Alternatives Collinsville. Elegant floral taste. Initial social effects with relaxing and sleepy effects coming 30 min later.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for DysAuto246
Member since 2018
I have insomnia due to chronic pain. I’ve found some indicas work for maybe an hour and some still need to be mixed with another Indica. With Sweet Dream, I found that it works well for me. It does creep up on you, so you have to be a little patient.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for jollygem
Member since 2018
Rhythm Cart - Remedy Columbia Delicious earthy berry flavor. Slow oncoming sedation/relaxation. Deep introspective thoughts. High creativity and problem solving. Eventually slows to a relaxed hazey happy. Love it.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for BongWayIsBestWay
Member since 2018
It's a pretty heavy headed high. The Indica is definitely what I feel the most. I'm vert relaxed. Calm. Able to think a little clearly and focus a little more as a result of not being able to keep still, like in class. I wouldn't smoke this throughout the day, but definitely would before bed.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedTingly
Avatar for Evan38
Member since 2017
I bought an 8th of this strain about 2 months ago. I took a couple hits on probably 4-5 occasions and i was honestly not overly impressed. I guess I had expected more of balanced clear high at low doses and everytime I smoked it during the day it definitely slowed me down. I came across the bag toda...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for tgibson43
Member since 2017
Great smell and flavor. No anxiety. Light and mellow high. A double-threat in that SD doesn’t slow you down or deplete your energy or motivation but can be great for relaxation or sleep if that’s what you’re after.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for mizzoh
Member since 2016
This is a nice strain. I vaped a little bit and felt relaxed yet focused and alert. The high lasted a decent time too. This is a prefect daytime strain to help with stress and pain.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for DaniHell
Member since 2015
Small sugar coated nuggets and crumbs from Forwardgro in Maryland. Smell and taste was clean a little piney and citrus, hits really nice in a joint. The buds themselves were a little dry and crumbly but not harsh tasting. I really like this strain and I hope to get it again in the future.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy