Hybrid

4.4 13 reviews

Sweet Dream by Colorado Seed Inc. combines a local Colorado favorite, Al’s Dream, with the newborn local legend, Gupta Kush. This union offers consumers the heady stimulation of Al’s Dream (an Albert Walker and Blue Dream cross) and the medical-grade potency of Gupta Kush all in one well-cured package. With piney and floral aromas, this strain smells of a still, dimly lit forest illuminated by stray pillars of light. Its effects may be useful for consumers seeking relief from stress, depression, and mild physical pain.                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                         

 

Lineage

Gupta Kush
