Sweet Harlem Diesel by Sumo Seeds is a fascinating cross of European and American genetics. This strain was created by first crossing Old Afghani with Honey Rock (Super Widow x Swazi Poison). The Sweet Afghani cut was then crossed with a US cut of the famous Sour Diesel. The resulting union yields a unique hybrid with a citrus-diesel aroma and uplifting mental effects that keep the consumer alert while the subtle body effects settle into the limbs. Sweet Harlem Diesel won 3rd prize for Indoor at the 2017 Balearic Cup. Its breeder recommends utilizing this strain to help relieve stress, depression, and minor physical discomfort.