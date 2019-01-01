ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Sweet Purple
  • Leafly flower of Sweet Purple

Hybrid

Sweet Purple

Sweet Purple

The award-winning Sweet Purple by Paradise Seeds was developed to thrive in the outdoors. Crossing a Thai strain with famous hardy Dutch genetics, Sweet Purple brings minty, floral, and herbal aromas and flavors. The high can leave you in a relaxed state perfect for enjoying music or a leisurely walk.

 

Reviews

No Reviews

No reviews yet.
write a review

Lineage

Strain parent
Thai
parent
Strain
Sweet Purple