The award-winning Sweet Purple by Paradise Seeds was developed to thrive in the outdoors. Crossing a Thai strain with famous hardy Dutch genetics, Sweet Purple brings minty, floral, and herbal aromas and flavors. The high can leave you in a relaxed state perfect for enjoying music or a leisurely walk.